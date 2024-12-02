Onfido launches in France, partners IDEMIA

The new partnership with IDEMIA aims to streamline digital identity verification and customer onboarding for financial institutions. This new strategic agreement will support Onfido’s global expansion strategy.

With built-in global verification capabilities and local partnerships, IDEMIA’s Augmented Identity Hub enables remote and self-registration with high confidence in the applicant’s identity, through evidence validation, user verification and counter-fraud checks.

Onfido’s end-to-end IDV service helps keep fraudsters off its customers’ platforms. It does this by verifying new users at the point of sign-up with a selfie and a photo of their identity document (ID). Onfido’s technology then checks their ID is genuine, compares facial similarity and cross references the ID against international watchlists. Using artificial intelligence, Onfido’s technology enables companies to automate checks on over 4,500 document types across 192 countries, detecting anomalies automatically in as little as 15 seconds, and using human experts to verify outliers.

Onfido also plans to invest over EUR 4 million over the next twelve months building out its French presence.