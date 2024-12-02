Onbe partners with TimeForge to launch digital tip payouts





Due to TimeForge's expertise in providing a full-featured labour management system for the retail and food service industries, the partnership aims to offer a range of popular payment choices. Moreover, this collaboration with Onbe is set to simplify the payments side of restaurant management by providing a tip-tracking solution from TimeForge, integrated with Onbe’s digital payout offerings. According to the official announcement, it will serve up to 14.000 restaurants, grocery stores and other retail groups and their approximately 840.000 employees.









A simple digital solution for tip-tracking

Digital-first tip payout solutions are to become an industry standard, equipping restaurants to operate more efficiently, deliver an improved experience for their employees, and meet the future of the fast-evolving food service industry. In this regard, this partnership is set to offer a tip-tracking solution to approximately 11.000 CBS customer locations on all their supported POS platforms, including NorthStar, Micros, Aloha, and POSitouch. The new software solution will help restaurant operators calculate tips quickly and accurately at the end of every shift and pay workers immediately via reloadable digital cards.

TimeForge’s software solution eliminates the inconvenience of calculating tip pools and reconciling credit card tips by making it simple to sync data between POS and payroll platforms. This ensures that restaurant employees receive accurate payouts. The solution also allows restaurants to replace cash tips with more secure and convenient options that fit how today’s workforce prefers to pay and get paid: digitally and instantly.

When integrated with Onbe’s payouts gateway, the fully managed solution helps restaurants automate many aspects of the tip distribution process and capabilities from Onbe’s features such as built-in fraud prevention and escheatment services that make money management and bookkeeping even simpler. Workers also have access to simple online and mobile account tools, allowing them to easily track, manage and move their money.

As per Onbe’s official statement, this partnership intends to help individuals with the secure, fast, and convenient options they want while enabling businesses to manage those payouts, reducing risk and complexity easily. To this, TimeForge added that restaurants have embraced digital technology more in recent years, and the instant payment experience projected due to this alliance is an extension of that push to modernise the industry, for both restaurants and their staff.