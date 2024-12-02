Omnio Group, STA Travel launch STA Travel Mastercard in Austria

Both Omnio and STA Travel have developed STA Travel’s cash card and digital account with Austria’s gap-year travellers in mind. The combination of an eWallet with the traditional card means that account holders can store the bulk of their funds in a safe digital space, only downloading cash to their card when and where they need it.

According to the press release, many gap-year travellers have saved considerable sums to pay their way on their tour; therefore, having a secure digital space to store the majority of their money until they need it ensures that, if they lose their card, they can be confident their money is secure. With Omnio’s global presence, a replacement can be sent to STA Travel’s customers no matter where in the world they are staying.

In addition, the Mastercard product can be used at any of the 35 million locations and two million ATMs across the globe where the card scheme is accepted.