OMNIA Partners launches OPUS





The platform was designed to offer a secure and efficient experience for procurement professionals in order for them to be able to access hundreds of cooperative contracts within the company’s portfolio.

By partnering with a large GPO for both the public sector and the private sector, as well as with Virto Commerce, OMNIA Partners aims to improve the overall cooperative purchasing market. The firm will also focus on the needs, preferences, and demands of procurement professionals, in addition to the process of simplifying traditional procedures.









More information on the platform

The OPUS platform will offer customers a single location for them to connect to supplier contracts that are included in the OMNIA Partners’ portfolio. Access will be allowed without a punch-out process. The service was developed with an advisory panel of procurement professionals and it was developed to provide a robust search capability across the company’s entire portfolio with real-time product and solution availability, pricing, as well as shipping information and data.

Furthermore, the OMNIA Partners OPUS will give users the possibility to do more in a faster manner, by filling requisitions from several suppliers in a single transaction, or quickly and securely connecting with representatives and officials from multiple suppliers or service providers. In addition, the new solution is set to eliminate the need for clients to interact with different websites or third-party software platforms.

Clients are enabled to leverage the Supplier QuickConnect function, which allows them to send requests immediately to a knowledgeable supplier rep in order to assist them with orders and offer customer support. Moreover, OPUS will handle the integration and the updates of contracted products, so that users no longer need to administer the technology integration and the upload of tools and services to procure from compliant contracts.

OPUS is free to any OMNIA members, with the possibility to be downloaded and implemented rapidly and securely on their devices, with no integration procedure required. The clients can visit the OMNIA Partners website in order to register for access to the procurement platform.



OMNIA Partners’ strategy of development

In July 2023, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Premier with the estimated purchase price being expected to be at USD 800 million. At the time of the press release, the acquisition was subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

OMNIA Partners became the designated GPO for Premier’s non-healthcare members, including educational, recreational, and hospitality organisations and businesses. The members were set to retain the advantages offered by existing Premier GPO agreements while having access to expanded benefits that were provided by OMNIA Partners’ portfolio of indirect supply agreements.



