OMERS Growth Equity leads CAD 158 mln funding for TouchBistro

This Series E funding includes participation from Barclays Bank, RBC Ventures, and BMO Capital Partners. Existing investors, including OMERS Ventures, Kensington Capital Partners, BDC IT Venture Fund, Napier Park Financial Partners, Recruit Holdings, and JPMorgan Chase, also participated.

The announcement increases OMERS stake in the company. Founded in 2010, TouchBistro provides iPad point of sale (POS) systems and a suite of technology solutions that allow restaurant owners to save time on routine tasks, acquire new business, and simplify their finances.

The funds will be used to support further product development, acquisitions, and expansion in existing and new markets, among others.