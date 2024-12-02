Olo launches card-present payment processing services





Following this launch, ten new products will be offered to Olo’s customers and partners, all of them being designed over three tool suites: Order, Pay, and Engage.

One of the enhancements will provide the availability of card-present payment processing through the Olo Pay application, which can be used when guests order in-store via a kiosk that is a partner of Bite. Moreover, additional kiosk applications are expected to be available for users in the new features, as part of the company’s collaborations with other providers.









More insights on the launch

Through the new product enhancements launch, Olo Pay will be released to self-service in-store kiosks. This was made available through Olo’s partnership with Adyen, which enabled Olo Pay’s expansion into the card-present payment processing procedures. The self-service kiosks were designed on Olo Pay’s card-not-present foundation, aiming to make the process of serving clients more easier and efficient.

Olo Pay will be used in order to process card-present payments and to unify the overall payment management while making processes like voiding, reconciliation, as well as refunding more seamless and time efficient. This is set to improve the manner in which brands tie both in-store and online client interactions into one profile. Furthermore, this procedure focuses on offering restaurants a better understanding of their customers’ needs and demands, as well as informed business decisions. Guests will benefit from the same non-card present transaction services that Olo Pay provides, including the possibility to pay with mobile wallets.

In addition, Olo offered new features in order to improve hospitality and operational efficiency for their clients, which includes products like the Borderless Loyalty Integrations and the OrderReady AI. The passwordless checkout tool Borderless was designed to be integrated with loyalty programs for all brands that are on its white-label interface Serve, for offering convenience and acceleration of the sign-in benefits of loyalty and rewards. The OrderReady AI generates accurate ready times for both customers and third-party delivery providers by using machine learning, aiming to optimise restaurant operations, maintain food quality, as well as improve client experience.



Olo’s recent partnerships and product launches

US-based open SaaS platform for restaurants Olo offers hospitality services to every guest touchpoint. The company had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic regions around the world.

In April 2023, Olo announced its partnership with fintech platform Adyen, for improving the way restaurant brands consolidate payments, apply for capital, as well as manage cash flow. The deal was set to further extend Ayden’s reach in the hospitality industry by offering Olo Pay clients the all-in-one Adyent for Platforms experience.

Earlier in March 2023, the company collaborated with Flybuy to launch new integrations that aimed to offer restaurants improved ways to manage pickup orders. The integrations added features and solutions of FlyBuy’s location-based client experience platform to Olo’s open Software-as-a-Service platform, in order for restaurants to handle in-store, curbside, and drive-thru handoffs more efficiently and easily.