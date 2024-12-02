Ola integrates UPI to expand digital payments options for customers in India

The integration will allow Ola customers to use their unique UPI IDs to pay for all their rides on the Ola platform. UPI has seen great acceptance, with the value of transaction through the interface since its creation.

UPI payments are now used by ecommerce players across India as they look to add more users through a completely seamless payment mechanism.

While making payments for a Ola ride, a customer will now have an option called Pay by UPI along with cash, debit/credit card option and Ola Money wallet. Once the customers enter their unique UPI handle on the payment page, a make payment request will appear on the screen.

The customers can then enter their four to six digit unique UPI transaction pin and the transaction is complete. Ola recently introduced Ola Credit which allows customers seven days of credit. The option lets you book Ola cabs without having sufficient cash and repay by net banking, credit and debit card apart from Ola Money.