OKLink partners Indonesian e-wallet DOKU for mobile payouts

Over 100 partners on the OKLink network can now provide their end customers with real-time money transfers to Indonesia. The company allows transfer companies worldwide to send money in real-time to 122 Indonesian banks for 0.5%. Electronic money in Indonesia is a very popular topic, with total transactions reaching USD 394 million in 2015. This is fuelled by low credit card penetration (6%) and the fact that only less than a quarter (60 million out of 250 million) of the population have bank accounts.

DOKU currently provides digital payment services for over 20,000 merchants with direct connection to 15 major banks in Indonesia. The DOKU Wallet allows consumers to top up their account via ATM, through cash at selected convenience stores, or by linking it up with their credit card. Customers can then use it to make online purchases and other bill payments – without a credit card or bank account.