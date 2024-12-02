Official Payments, Paychex are NACHA certified

NACHA Certified is a voluntary program enabling Third-Party Senders to demonstrate to their customers, banking partners and peers that they are meeting NACHA standards that signal sound core practices associated with ACH payment processing.

Official Payments is a Third-Party Sender that provides payment services for the IRS, state governments, colleges and universities, utilities, courts and municipalities.

Paychex is a recognized Third-Party Sender and a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement and insurance services that pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees.