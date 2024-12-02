O-Mobile to provide support to SMEs via blockchain-based digital banking

To achieve this, the company said it has built digital infrastructure to take banking to where SMEs are across Nigeria. Based on the digital focus, the loans would be given to the SMEs with only their digital presence as collateral.

O-Mobile aims to promote and deepen knowledge of the practice of digital-based services among Nigerians and thereby reduce poverty. The CEO of O-Mobile Benjamin Aduli said the company would offer its multimedia business academy and provide free, digital and multimedia training to all interested micro, medium, small and small enterprises in Nigeria through a network of 1,200 O-Mobile academy centres that are currently being set up across the country.