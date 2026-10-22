The licence allows Nuvei to connect directly to Israel’s domestic card payment ecosystem rather than relying on intermediary acquiring partners. The company frames the move as part of its ‘Every Payment Everywhere’ strategy, which centres on building capabilities within local payment ecosystems while connecting merchants to multiple markets through a single infrastructure. In Israel, the licence is intended to serve two groups: global brands operating in the country and Israeli businesses already using Nuvei to expand abroad.

The licence was granted by the Israel Securities Authority under the Regulation of Payment Services and Payment Initiation Law, 5783-2023. Nuvei also holds separate acquirer licences from Visa and Mastercard.

What direct acquiring changes for merchants

Combined with Nuvei’s existing gateway capabilities, direct acquiring is expected to affect several parts of the payment process in the Israeli market. According to the company, processing transactions locally can increase issuer confidence, which may support higher authorisation rates and fewer unnecessary declines. Removing intermediary acquiring relationships is also expected to reduce the additional costs associated with them.

Nuvei further states that linking checkout, authorisation, and fraud management more closely can reduce friction for consumers and support conversion. Global brands will be able to access these capabilities through the same Nuvei integration they use in other markets, limiting the number of providers and integrations they need to manage. In addition, merchants are also set to receive more complete transaction data, along with integrated reconciliation and reporting across the payment lifecycle.

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, noted that while commerce is global, payment performance remains local, adding that the licence allows Nuvei to deliver more of that performance directly within Israel while supporting customers’ ambitions beyond the country’s borders.

Israel’s export-oriented technology sector

The licence arrives against the backdrop of a technology sector with a strong international orientation. According to the Israel Innovation Authority, approximately 775 new high-tech companies were established in Israel in 2025, while high-tech exports reached a record USD 85 billion and accounted for 58% of all Israeli exports. For many of these companies, international expansion forms part of their growth model from the outset.

Nuvei’s offering for such businesses combines local acquiring, currencies, payment methods, payouts, risk management, and reporting across markets through one provider. The Israeli licence follows the company’s launches in Mexico and South Africa earlier in 2026, both of which expanded its local acceptance network.

Local presence and the Payoneer deal

Nuvei has operated in Israel for 20 years and employs more than 300 people in the country. The company has also recently announced an agreement to acquire Payoneer for approximately USD 2.75 billion. Subject to completion, the transaction is expected to deepen Nuvei’s presence in Israel and expand its capabilities across local and cross-border commerce.