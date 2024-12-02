This transaction includes an acquiring licence issued by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. The licence allows Nuvei to directly provide acquiring services for all major card networks and establish connections with key alternative payment methods (APMs) in Japan.

With its new headquarters in Tokyo joining existing offices in China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore, the company now has over 200 payments professionals working across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Expansion into Japan, APAC's second-largest ecommerce market

Nuvei plans to leverage its payments technology to support Japanese businesses in scaling both domestically and internationally. It also aims to assist global businesses entering the Japanese market through seamless integration with its platform.

According to the International Trade Administration, Japan ranks as the fourth-largest ecommerce market worldwide and the second-largest in the APAC region. Imarc reports that the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% between 2024 and 2032, with total ecommerce sales expected to rise from USD 230 billion to over USD 650 billion during that period. By 2026, the number of online shoppers is anticipated to exceed 100 million, representing 83% of the population, and ecommerce is expected to account for 22% of all retail transactions by 2028.

In the company press release, representatives from Nuvei expressed optimism about the move, stating that establishing a stronger presence in Japan aligns with the company’s goals of expanding globally and offering specific payment solutions to meet local needs. They emphasised that the company's modular payments technology and expertise position it to support businesses navigating the dynamic Japanese market.

