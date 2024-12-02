Number26 sets sails for European business

The expansion brings the total number of countries where Number26 is active to eight, following its initial launch in Germany and Austria earlier in 2015, crowdfundinsider.com reports. The move into new markets comes six months after the startup scooped EUR 10 million in funding from Valar Ventures, marking the second European fintech investment by Peter Thiel’s fund, which had previously invested in Transferwise.

The Number26 bank account features account opening in eight minutes via a video phone chat and the presentation of a passport. The account comes with a MasterCard and offers individual security settings, convenient financial management tools and push notifications for every transaction. The company claims to have opened 80,00 accounts since it opened for business in Berlin at the start of 2015.