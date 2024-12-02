NPCI International collaborates with Qatar National Bank

Under this collaboration, tourists from India and travellers can scan QR codes to make UPI payments across multiple retail touchpoints as well as hotels, duty-free shops, and more in Qatar. According to the announcement, this development comes after NPCI launched a similar initiative in the United Arab Emirates together with Network International.

The launch of UPI payments by NIPL and Qatar National Bank

NIPL highlighted that the initiative is aimed at benefiting Indian tourists and travellers visiting Qatar. The facility is set to allow users to make UPI payments across retail stores, tourist attractions, leisure sites, duty-free shops, and hotels.







NIPL also emphasised that using UPI as a payment method will reduce travellers' time since it is faster and more convenient than traditional options. However, it is important to note that UPI can only be used by individuals who have an account with a bank from India.





With this collaboration, Qatar joins countries like France, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and UAE, who have launched UPI services in their respective countries and allow QR code scanning to make purchases and payments.











Other recent UPI payments launch