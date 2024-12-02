Noor Bank, UnionPay to launch QR-based mobile payments

Due to this partnership, Noor Bank customers and merchants can leverage UnionPay QR code scanning for all their payments. Participating retail, restaurant, and tourism-focused merchants will be able to use the cross-border capability of UnionPay QR code payment service.

The QR-code-scanning-based payment solution is an alternative to cash payments for consumers and retailers alike.

In the UAE, UnionPay is accepted nationwide both on POS terminals and ATM machines. The new solution is expected to create wider acceptance and increase the number of current QR-code-enabled merchants in the country by end-2019.