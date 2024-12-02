Noor Bank, UB QFPay launch mobile wallet acceptance solution in UAE

The solution will enable tourists and other overseas visitors to make payments at retail outlets in the UAE using multiple international mobile wallets from various markets. As part of the agreement, Noor Bank will handle all transaction settlements for the solution.

UB QFPay will allow retail outlets within the UAE to accept payments from tourists who wish to pay from their preferred mobile wallets. UBPAY is currently live at a number of retailers in the UAE that are frequented by Chinese tourists.