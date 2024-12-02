



In a bid to augment the user journey for merchants, Noda introduced Pay & Go, a service which optimises the entire process into a single flow, supporting customers in scaling their sign-up conversion rates. In addition, by allowing users to complete registration, verify their identity, and conduct their first payment in a single experience, Pay & Go intends to augment merchant acquisition strategies while also improving the user experience, accelerating onboarding and making it more efficient.











Improving merchants’ processes

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Noda underlined that considering acquiring new users is an expensive process and losing paid users can negatively impact business metrics, the company introduced a new solution that could help merchants in increasing conversion rates by ensuring that leads become active customers. Through this, enterprises, especially in industries where identity verification is mandatory in the user registration procedure, can utilise the potential of their user acquisition efforts.

Among the potential benefits of Pay & Go, Noda mentions:

Scale conversions with rapid onboarding, with the solution minimising the complexity traditionally associated with their first payment;

Optimised user verification, as the service enables users to pass verification without the need for uploading documents manually. The data is automatically validated via Noda’s third-party Know Your Customer (KYC) partners, GBG and Sumsub, ensuring accuracy and compliance while improving the user experience;

Instant refunds and payouts, with merchants being able to process them after a user is registered through Pay & Go due to verified personal details and bank account ownership.





KYC solutions for online merchants