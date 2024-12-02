Noda introduces AI-powered payment pages for content creators

The platform, which leverages AI technology, enables users to create personalised pages within minutes. Moreover, the service allows creators to accept payments without the need for a dedicated website or complex integration. By streamlining the process, the tool aims to facilitate monetisation for individuals running gaming streams, interactive events, and other digital content.

Main features of no-code payment pages

The payment pages offer several functionalities, including:

Quick setup: users can generate a payment page in 5–10 minutes using an AI-powered chatbot.

Custom branding: AI generates visuals and text to align with a creator’s branding.

Multi-platform sharing: payment links or QR codes can be distributed through social media, messaging apps, and email.

Secure transactions: payments are processed in real-time with security measures based on Open Banking technology.

Monetization for gaming streamers

The tool offers new revenue opportunities for gaming content creators, allowing them to integrate interactive payment features into their streams. For instance, viewers can contribute funds to influence a streamer’s gameplay by triggering specific in-game actions.

Noda officials highlighted the platform’s role in simplifying monetisation for streamers, stating that it provides an efficient way to engage audiences while accepting payments seamlessly. In essence, the No-code Payment Pages serve as a bridge between content creators and payment technology, eliminating the need for coding knowledge or website development. By incorporating AI-driven customisation and Open Banking infrastructure, the platform offers a streamlined approach to payment acceptance for individuals and businesses alike.

Noda is an Open Banking provider that collaborates with over 2,000 banks across 28 countries. The company specialises in payment processing, KYC solutions, and financial forecasting, catering to online businesses and digital content creators. These developments follow Noda’s launch of the Pay & Go solution from October 2024. This product was designed to simplify the user journey for merchants who need registration, KYC, and payment processing.