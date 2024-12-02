Noble Group sets aside USD 800 mln in trade facilities

New Noble has acquired all of the assets of Noble Group, and the shares in New Noble are now held 70% by its senior creditor special purpose vehicle (SPV), 20% by Noble Group shareholders, and 10% by the management SPV.

Noble Group also updated that the New Asset Co Bonds, the New Trading Co Bonds, the New Trading Hold Co Bonds and the Senior Creditor SPV Shares have been issued to scheme creditors; all scheme claims of scheme creditors have been released according to the terms of the schemes; and the New Trading Finance Facility, the New Hedging Support Facility and the Increase Trade Finance Facility, totalling USD 800 million in aggregate, have been made available to New Noble.

New Noble said it will provide shareholders of the company with an update regarding the settlement options in relation to their shares in New Noble as soon as possible.