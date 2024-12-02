



NMI's technology supports merchant underwriting, acquiring, onboarding, and management, allowing partners to offer simplified payment solutions.

Building on its partnership with Mastercard, NMI is updating payment innovation with its latest Mastercard-powered offering. The company is one of the first in the US to provide Cloud Commerce, a cloud-native, software-based acceptance solution, to its clients. This application enables any compatible Android device to serve as a secure contactless payment acceptance tool without the need for additional hardware or setup.

With nearly half of US businesses projected to adopt software point-of-sale (SoftPOS) systems by 2030, merchants are looking for flexible and cost-effective ways to adapt to changing payment trends. NMI’s Tap to Pay solution offers an easy way for partners to help merchants and small businesses accept payments using their existing Android smartphones or tablets, thus eliminating the costs and complications associated with traditional point-of-sale equipment.

Businesses can conveniently download the Cloud Commerce app from Google Play, log in with their NMI Gateway credentials, and start accepting payments immediately. This secure and adaptable Tap to Pay checkout experience provides fast and convenient transactions for various needs, including retail, transit, events, and on-the-go deliveries.

Other developments from NMI

In June 2024, NMI announced a new integration with Shopify that offered ISO partners expanded options for merchant payment solutions while increasing security and compliance. Tailored for partners aiming to improve their merchant offerings, this latest Shopify integration focused on business continuity, incorporated advanced security features, optimised business processes, and updated the merchant experience. This development underscored NMI's dedication to innovation and support within the ever-evolving ecommerce landscape, fostering growth for its partners and ensuring their merchants were well-prepared for success.