NEXT Biometrics, ABCorp team up on biometric smart cards

ABCorp is a provider of credentials (IDs), payment and secure access applications. As a turn-key EMV solutions provider, ABCorp has been involved in the design, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of dual-interface EMV cards across the globe for many years. EMV is a registered trademark in the US and other countries, and is an unregistered trademark in other countries, owned by EMVCo.

In May 2019, Fingerprint sensor tech company NEXT Biometric entered into a supply agreement with Newland Payment Technology, a Chinese POS terminal manufacturer, for POS terminals.