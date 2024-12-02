Newgen boosts gaming merchants conversions with new fintech solution

Newgen uses a non-deterministic mathematical model to rank all the applicable acquirers for the given transaction using a slew of information including platform health and performance, historic track record, etc.

Newgen’s portal enables merchants to configure payment routing rules based on multiple parameters including currency, country, Credit Card BINs, etc. The transaction flow and volume can also be capped within a given time period per acquirer.

Newgen’s Customer Identity Graph is also building a cohesive interconnected graph of customer accounts, details and devices. Analogous to a graph database, Newgen’s Identity Graph implements Graph Theory with the aim of consolidating customer behaviour across various channels, devices and touchpoints.

The company offers three-tiered security layers to protect against any unwanted activity or usage to make sure only completely legitimate calls go through.

Newgen Payments is a multi-channel ecommerce and international payment gateway company with offices in Amsterdam and Delhi. Newgen offers fintech solutions for payment service providers, acquirers, financial institutions and ecommerce merchants.