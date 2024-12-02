Newegg launches marketpaces in 20 countries

Newegg sells its own technology products and operates an online marketplace, allowing other merchants to sell directly on its website. The new marketplaces will allow US and European manufacturers and retailers to sell products to consumers in other countries, internetretailer.com reports.

Existing marketplace sellers will be able to list products on foreign marketplaces through Newegg’s Seller Portal system, which allows sellers to target listings and prices by region.

Newegg currently allows customers from eight countries to shop from Newegg’s US and European marketplace merchants online. The countries Newegg is expanding in 2017 either have access to purchasing goods from Newegg’s current marketplace or a separate site translated into local languages.

The Chinese marketplace will incorporate local payment options, including mobile and social payment methods. Newegg also will have a mobile app just for Chinese consumers, as the majority of consumers in the country shop using smartphones.

Newegg has a Chinese website, Newegg.cn, where Newegg sells merchandise it owns. The new Chinese site will list products from marketplace sellers. When it launches it will sell goods from US and European merchants, but it may also allow Chinese retailers to sell on the marketplace.