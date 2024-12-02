New York City gets `ParkNYC` parking meter mobile payment app for Android and iPhone

Implemented by DOT and operated by Parkmobile, LLC, a private vendor, ParkNYC allows motorists to remotely pay for parking using an online system that links registered license plate numbers to NYPD traffic enforcement agents’ handheld devices that confirm payment.

With ParkNYC, drivers no longer have to scramble for change or even walk to a Muni-Meter to get a receipt for their dashboard. With no added fees, mobile alerts that let you know when your parking session is ending, and the ability to extend a session without returning to your car, ParkNYC offers a great convenience to New York drivers.

The Department of Transportation shares the following steps to use the new service.

1. Download the ParkNYC app or go to www.parknyc.org to register an account.

2. Enter personal information including phone number and email; create a password.

3. Provide a license plate number for the account and set alert/notification preferences.

4. Load your wallet. A ParkNYC wallet works like EZPass, and can be reloaded in increments as low as USD 25. Once registered, drivers may use the mobile app, internet or a toll-free number to pay for parking.

5. Park. After parking, enter the unique zone number for block and length of time.

6. Extend. If time is running out and maximum time has not already been reached, parking time can be extended without returning to the car.