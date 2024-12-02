



As part of the current arrangement, Citi is set to utilise Network International’s omnichannel payment solutions to improve the payment experience for its corporate customers. In addition, the referral agreement aims to enable the bank to provide its clients with advanced payment management solutions, including increased transaction efficiency and security, and simplified payment integration features. Through this, Citi focuses on assisting its corporate clients in digitising and simplifying their payment processes, while supporting their development strategies.











Citi’s development strategy

Regarding the partnership, representatives from Citi underlined that the new referral arrangement with Network International supports the bank’s commitment to investing in its features in the Middle East region. Considering that clients’ business models are constantly evolving and the demand for digital collections solutions increases, the partnership aligns with Citi’s strategy to offer advanced services to its users and market-relevant payment experiences. Through this, the bank aims to help businesses optimise their marketplace payments, as well as business-to-business and direct-to-consumer transaction flows.

When it comes to Network International, the alliance with Citi aims to improve the company’s position in the market and allow it to become the preferred partner for payment solutions amongst UAE-based financial institutions. Also, the company is set to benefit from an extended market presence. According to Network International’s officials, the collaboration showcases Citi’s confidence in the company’s payment platform, which currently delivers a variety of payment methods and security features that safeguard transactions. The referral arrangement intends to enable the bank to offer optimised corporate banking services to clients and Network International to solidify its position in the digital payments environment in the Middle East region.Moreover, Network International’s allegiance is to support businesses and economic growth by simplifying payments and commerce. At the time of the announcement, the company operates across more than 50 countries, providing its services to governments, banks, fintech firms, merchants, and public sector entities.