Nets acquires Polish online payment companies Dotpay/eCard

Due to this acquisition, Nets will gain access to the sixth largest country in the EU by inhabitants, with a growing economy, a solid ecommerce growth, and many governmental cashless initiatives.

With a comprehensive product suite, primarily within ecommerce, Dotpay/eCard complement Nets’s services; Nets and Dotpay/eCard will benefit from an industrial scale and synergies through joint innovation.

Earlier in June 2018, Nets and Concardis Group have announced at Money 20/20 that they will join forces to form a leading European payments player.