NetDespatch, ChannelAdvisor partner for integration with multiple carriers

Through this alliance with NetDespatch, ChannelAdvisor retail customers can despatch parcels systematically to carriers, such as Royal Mail, Asendia, Yodel, APC Overnight, UKMail, Collect+ and more, by using a single, integrated solution, helping retailers to simplify operations. This automated approach is particularly focused on changes to carrier requirements which are made for label or product changes requirements.

The ChannelAdvisor platform uses a single inventory feed to offer retailers and manufacturers cloud-based solutions to automate and manage the online selling process across multiple channels, including third-party marketplaces, such as Amazon and eBay.

At regularly scheduled intervals, ChannelAdvisor scans the retailer’s account for orders that are pending shipment. This, in turn, triggers a call for each order to the NetDespatch API, which automatically books the order with the selected carrier and prints the label and any customs documentation required in the warehouse. The carrier tracking number is then passed back into ChannelAdvisor and the order is marked as shipped. Then, ChannelAdvisor automatically notifies the marketplace that the order has been shipped, and the marketplace will notify the retailer’s customer.