net mobile partners 3 Italia for direct carrier billing

Both integrations allow customers to use their mobile phone - as opposed to a credit card - as their preferred payment method to pay for games, music, videos and apps.

3 Italia has awarded the contract to direct carrier billing provider net mobile AG (net-m). The assignment took place as part of the Group 3 framework contract with the international company CK Hutchison in the course of which customers of 3 in Austria, Hong Kong, Ireland, Sweden and the UK can already use the new payment method in Google Play.

Founded in November 2000, net mobile is an international provider of payment solutions and mobile value added services. Clients worldwide include national and global mobile telecommunication providers, media companies, online shopping portals, brand name companies and television networks, for which white label solutions such as direct carrier billing and mobile television services are provided. Since December 2009, NTT Docomo is the main shareholder.

In July 2015, 3 Denmark awarded a contract to direct carrier billing provider net mobile.