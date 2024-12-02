net mobile adds Microsoft Carrier Billing solution to O2 Czech Republic

With 14.2 million connections out of a population of 10.8 million, Czech Republic leads the region in mobile phone penetration, which is already high even by western European levels. It is estimated that by 2018, 72.3% of mobile phone users in the Czech Republic will use smartphones, which is why operators such as O2 are focusing on growing revenue by marketing mobile content and applications.

O2 is an integrated telecommunications provider in the Czech market. They operate close to eight million mobile and fixed accesses. To users of mobile services in the Czech Republic they offer HSPA+ and LTE technology.

net mobile is a global full-service provider of mobile value added services and payment solutions. Clients worldwide include national and global mobile telecommunication providers, media companies, online shopping portals, brand name companies and television networks, for which complete white label solutions such as direct carrier billing and mobile television services are provided.