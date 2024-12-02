Nescafé bets high stake on social media, fruitful pay off expected

Michael Chrisment, Nescafé head of global integrated marketing, has informed that the company is in a process of modernisation and that online presence and connectedness with the digital users, such as the Millennials, are firm signs to that end, digiday.com reports.

To that purpose, the company has initiated a recent social media campaign, “Good Morning World,” which ran across 58 countries on International Coffee Day, Oct. 1. It was a 24-hour stream of clips of users passing along a coffee mug which reached 15 million people across Facebook Live, Periscope and YouTube, the source cites.

The first stage was about seeding content across social media. Next, the brand released the results of the campaign in a publicity push. Now, the aim is to convert the users who came across the campaign into customers via retargeting messages on social and paid media. It’s too soon for results, Chrisment said, but it looks promising so far, the source cites.

Another area of where Nescafé is exploring how to monetise its social following is through chatbots. The brand is currently running tests to see how its Dolce Gusto range of coffee machines can run customer service through Facebook Messenger. The brand is also exploring how to implement conversational commerce “will encourage” linking with AI agents like Amazon’s Alexa.