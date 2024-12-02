NatWest to test cardless online payments

NatWest, part of state-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland, is trialling the fast-track payment system with mobile phone chain Carphone Warehouse. The lender is in talks with different retailers to integrate the payment method if trials are successful.

Consumers who choose the option will be redirected to the NatWest website to validate payments, either by using fingerprint authorisation on a mobile phone if this is set up, or by inputting their online banking login details.

The method also cuts out NatWest’s “3D secure” verification step to further speed up payments.

The bank said a “secure token” passing between the bank and retailer would ¬ensure the transaction could take place securely.