NatWest releases app for company card control

The app has been launched after a trial phase that took place in May 2017, which involved over 100 customers.

Following the trial, ClearSpend now links directly to the card processor, which allows users to see transactions as they happen, including real-time balance and credit limit information. Moreover, customers can manage their account, including setting credit limits and merchant category blocking.

The app was developed in partnership with the US-based start-up SpendLabs.