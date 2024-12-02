NatWest pilots biometric fingerprint tech issued by UK bank

As such, customers can now use their fingerprint to verify transactions above the GBP 30 contactless limit. This increases security and facilitates the process for customers when paying for goods or services at the tills, as no PIN is required. It also retains contactless functionality, as the fully integrated card can be used as normal in ATMs, the post office, and for digital banking.

A fingerprint is registered onto the bank card, and once a fingerprint is locked onto a card, it cannot be changed. The fingerprint is only held on the card, and not centrally by the bank with each transaction verified using data, which is encrypted and stored locally on the card. This new card works with existing contactless and Chip and Pin terminals, which means that shops will be able to accept payments without updating their technology.