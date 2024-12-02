NatWest offers biometric authentication on mobile for easier payments

NatWest bank’s business customers can now pay through mobile phones, by using biometric technology including facial recognition and fingerprints. As such, the payment approval feature on the bank’s Bankline Mobile app can be used on payments of any size. Initially available for iOS devices, it negates the need for a card reader through Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID technology.

The service complies with the latest Payment Service Directive (PSD2) regulations, and will be available for Android users later in 2019. Customers will be able to store and activate fingerprint-based verification. Moreover, if the customers place their finger on the card corner where their biometric information is stored, contactless payments above GPB 30 will be authorised without the need to enter their PIN.