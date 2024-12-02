The updated arrangement supports a relationship between the two organisations that spans more than three decades. As part of the new agreement, Visa will provide a more comprehensive set of services, including both card-based and account-to-account payment capabilities.

This expansion reflects a shift towards a more unified approach to payment processing and a greater focus on fraud mitigation, amid changing consumer behaviours and security needs.

Focus on payment infrastructure and UK retail support

The collaboration also includes a joint commitment to support retail activity on the UK’s high streets. Nationwide and Visa have announced plans to launch new co-developed initiatives aimed at delivering value to local businesses, although specific programmes have yet to be disclosed.

A representative from Nationwide stated that the building society is seeking to offer additional payment features and improved security through the extended partnership. They noted that improving digital services is intended to meet the expectations of both existing and future customers.

Officials from Visa highlighted the company’s recent investment in payment technology, which they claim has supported their capacity to counteract fraud. The firm sees the continued partnership with Nationwide as a platform for expanding secure and reliable payment solutions for users in the UK.

Nationwide, which serves around 16 million members, will continue to use Visa as its primary card scheme provider under the terms of the renewed agreement. As a mutual organisation, Nationwide Building Society aims to make a positive difference to the lives of its members and the communities in which they live. According to the official press release, the company still values a branch network and supports communities through charitable grants.