National Merchants Association launches new Chargeback Control Platform

CCP is a tool designed to intercept inbound disputes before they become chargebacks by automating the refund process and handling alerts instantaneously, effectively saving business owners money and keeping their merchant accounts in good standing.

Launched at the association’s Fire & Ice agent partner conference earlier in October 2016, the Chargeback Control Platform not only intercepts inbound disputes, but also forecasts them. In addition, CCP also provides re-presentment of chargebacks to the consumers’ banks to resolve cases on behalf of members.

Unlike other third-party chargeback management companies, National Merchants Association has direct access to incoming disputes because it hosts the merchant account, allowing Chargeback Control Platform to intercept through the merchant’s CRM, gateway and at the processor level.

To become a merchant member of National Merchants Association, visit https://www.nationalmerchants.com/services/