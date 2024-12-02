National Merchants Association concludes partnership with Borgun Bank

By expanding its presence in Europe, National Merchants Association will be on the forefront of the mobile wallet adoption in Europe.

According to a new report from market research firm Smart Insights, the adoption of mobile wallet transactions in the European Union is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61.8% over 2016–2021.

National Merchants Association’s merchant services available in Europe include card present, card not present, mobile pay support and cross-border payments, including currency conversions.