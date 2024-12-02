National Bank of Kuwait in Egypt implements Temenos treasury solution

The Treasury Trader solution was launched in 2010 and is a front to back office solution and it will integrate with the existing bank’s T24 core banking system.

Pakistan-based National Data Consultant (NDC), a regional partner of Temenos, carried out the implementation.

What’s more, the source adds that the bank has been undergoing a tech revamp this year as it recently implemented Swiss vendor NetGuardians’ anti-fraud solution FraudGuardian. FraudGuardian will be used to identify patterns, audit activities and ensure compliance for automated reports.

Temenos creates software for banking and finance and according to their own information, over 2,000 firms across the globe, including 38 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process the daily transactions of more than 500 million banking customers.