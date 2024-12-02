NACHA reveals same-day ACH payments available by Sept 2016

95% of respondents would be able to offer their clients same-day payroll and business-to-business payments, ibsintelligence.com reports. The survey, conducted earlier in 2016, asked 22 of the top 25 financials in the country on their abilities to offer ACH payments, according to Nacha survey, the source cites.

86% of those who agreed to provide same-day payments would offer the service to all clients, while 14% would provide the service just on customer request.