NACHA partners with Treasury Software

The Preferred Partner Program identifies leading providers and innovators that work with NACHA to better advocate for and educate the industry on technology and best practices in support of the ACH Network and ACH payments.

Helping businesses and organisations to use the ACH Network is one of NACHA’s initiatives aimed at increasing adoption of electronic payments. Treasury Software offers a variety of tools and resources to support enablement of ACH payments such as Same Day ACH and Direct Deposit via ACH, as well as tools that assist with ACH integration with QuickBooks.

Since 1999, Treasury Software has promoted use of the ACH Network for businesses. The company provides software to help clients create ACH files. ACH Universal is installed at the client’s location, enabling integration and automation with packages such as QuickBooks, Excel and Microsoft SQL Server. In addition, ACH Universal can send email notifications to vendors containing detailed remittance information.

NACHA’s partnership with Treasury Software will facilitate access to the ACH Network, helping to further NACHA’s strategic efforts.