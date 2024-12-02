NAB to upgrade fraud prevention and merchant onboarding with Feedzai

The partnership has created customized fraud prevention tools that will address existing and adapt to new types of fraud, using real-time insights to detect fraud patterns and transaction anomalies. This aims to upgrade both fraud prevention capabilities and merchant onboarding for NAB, while reducing consumer friction including false positives.

Feedzai is a data science company that offers software, which uses big data analysis and machine-based learning to prevent fraud in commerce and banking. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.