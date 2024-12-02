N26 enables money transfers via Siri and iMessage

Users can transfer money to friends within seconds by simply having to talk to Siri. To do so, they simply have to say the following: “Hey Siri, send 12 Euros to Max with N26”. Moreover, they can request money from their N26 contacts using iMessage. To “request money” via iMessage users directly choose the desired amount on their N26 keyboard. The service allows for transfers up to 25 EUR per transaction and 100 EUR per day. In order to use these features N26 users need to download the latest iOS Apple update.

N26 is the first bank in Germany to offer payments by voice command. During the Worldwide Developer Conference 2016 Apple featured N26 as an example of how the new Apple Siri can be used for payments. The iOS10 update provides developers with access to Siri and enables them to use the intelligent voice command for their apps. N26 seized this opportunity and made it possible for users to send money with Siri.

From its foundation N26 has been working to make banking simple. Furthermore, users have been able to send money to their contacts using MoneyBeam with a few taps via SMS or email.