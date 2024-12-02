MyGate partners Barclays Mauritius for online payments services

The partnership allows merchants to use Barclays as their acquirer, thus gaining access to the many online payment processing benefits it has to offer. At the same time, it also benefits from the range of MyGate online payment solutions, fraud tools, business reporting and ecommerce experience.

Merchants looking to expand into cross-border payments can now leverage this through a single integration with MyGate, which has nine years of ecommerce experience behind it and is assisting banks with rolling out ecommerce products.

MyGate is Level 1 PCI certified, making the online payment processor provide enhanced security for its payment gateway platforms serving merchants in Africa. The company offers a host of online payment solutions servicing a wide range of verticals including telcos, insurance, e-retail and e-government.