mWallet SureTap to shut down

Banking options from CIBC, Desjardins, Scotiabank as well as other wallets such as Ugo have influenced SureTap’s close down.

After August 26th, 2016, all Suretap wallet data will be securely stored in accordance with applicable law. Suretap does not and will not store any sensitive information such as credit card information. Suretap is no longer available for download from the Google Play Store or the Blackberry World Apps Store, according to nfcworld.com.

Gift cards are no longer available for purchase from the Suretap card store and balance inquiries can no longer be performed through the wallet app, Suretap continues. Furthermore, users are encouraged to spend down the balance of any gift cards in their Wallet before August 26, 2016. After this date, gift cards will no longer be accessible.

In recent news, New Zealand’s SIM-based NFC mobile wallet Semble is also being discontinued.