Mumbai Metro, PayPal team up for online recharge payments

Due to this partnership, Mumbai Metro commuters can recharge their smart cards on the Reliance Mumbai Metro website or app backed by PayPals security platform.

Since the inception of Mumbai Metro, Reliance Infrastructure has taken important measure in revolutionising its ticketing system and in encouraging cashless mode of payments, according to a spokesperson of the company cited by Gagdets 360.

The company pioneered mobile ticketing and was the first metro in India to bring payments through digital money during the demonetisation in November 2016, for the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar 11.40 km-long Mumbai Metro.

The metro commuters can recharge their smart cards by logging onto the Mumbai Metro website to opt for the PayPal payment gateway, besides on the companys mobile website and internet-enabled mobile phones.