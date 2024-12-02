MTN and Vodacom strike mobile money deal in East Africa

Following the agreement, customers of MTN Mobile Money and Vodacom M-Pesa in East Africa will be able to transfer money to each other.

This interconnect deal enables international mobile payments between M-Pesa customers in Kenya, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mozambique; and MTN Mobile Money customers in Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia.

In recent news, money transfer company Xpress Money has unveiled its partnership with MTN Ghana.