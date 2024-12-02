Most shoppers will make online purchases by 2026 – survey

More than 80% of the shoppers consider that retailers will need to sell online, according to a study conducted by Savvy Marketing on behalf of BBC Radio, internetretailing.ne reports. 95% of adults with internet access have shopped online at least once in the last six months of 2016, while nearly half of UK shoppers buy online at least once every two weeks physical goods or download digital products.

42% of respondents have accessed a retailer’s website via search engines, 57% say returns policies will make them to shop online, and 37% have already done so. 24% buy through social media, 20% buy through YouTube, and 19% through WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. 38% use smartphones in store (81% have one, 67% of households have a tablet). However, 76% prefer a laptop to a smartphone when making online purchases.

59% say they don’t visit traditional stores as much as they used to because of online shopping, while 40% believe their local high street has declined in the last two to four years, compared to the fifth of UK shoppers who believe it has improved. 79% think physical retailers need to do more to attract shoppers to their stores. 91% consider the store is not going to disappear. 46% of the 18 to 24-year-olds questioned will be interested in shopping through VR headsets, and 54% of all respondents expect virtual reality to be commonplace in 10 years time.