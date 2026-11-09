An analysis of the EPC register has found that 2,724 of 2,806 listed payment providers answer Verification of Payee checks, a year after launch.

The analysis counts the providers listed in the European Payments Council’s Verification of Payee (VoP) register across 32 countries, based on data read on 24 October 2026. Of the 2,806 listed, 2,724 answer name checks, 50 are registered but not yet live, 31 can only send checks rather than answer them, and one has left the scheme. Since 9 October 2025, euro area providers have had to check a payee’s name against the IBAN before sending a credit transfer, under the Instant Payments Regulation.

Coverage across the euro area

Across the euro area, 98% of listed providers answer VoP checks, and every listed provider does so in Portugal, Greece, Croatia, and Slovakia. In Germany, 1,095 of 1,105 listed providers answer. The lowest share is in Bulgaria, where 11 of 21 providers answer, but Bulgaria joined the euro area on 1 January 2026 and has until 1 January 2027 to comply. Of the providers answering today, 2,055 became ready in October 2025, while between four and 20 have joined each month since.

The analysis also found 137 euro area providers that appear in the SEPA Credit Transfer register and still exist, but are not listed in the VoP register under any code, including 44 in Germany, 26 in France, and 12 in Austria. They include central banks and state treasury accounts, public development and export banks, building societies, and consumer-credit banks. The register does not say why these providers are not listed, and the analysis draws no legal conclusion from their absence.

Deadlines outside the euro area

EU countries outside the euro area must comply by 9 July 2027, and the register already lists 29 providers in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Poland, and Romania, 22 of which answer checks. The EPC says providers in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway may not be able to participate until the regulation becomes part of their national law, while those in other SEPA countries, such as the UK, can join voluntarily once local law meets equivalence requirements.

The register shows which providers take part, but not how often names match or how providers handle close matches. VoP checks return one of four results: match, close match, no match, or verification not possible. None of them blocks a payment, but customers who proceed after a warning and send money to the wrong account may lose their right to a refund. Businesses sending bulk payment files can switch the check off for those files.