Most Apple Pay UK transactions to be limited to GBP 20 for the time being

According to an official Apple FAQ, Apple Pay will still allow customers to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to make contactless payments at merchants and will still not require a PIN (as is standard with UK Chip-and-PIN payments), but there is going to be a GBP 20 limit for transactions made via the service at some merchants that have this limit for their payment terminals. Therefore, customers might need to insert their card if the transaction amount is over GBP 20.

In the US, which did not have an established contactless network when Apple Pay launched in 2014, many merchants installed their first contactless terminals specifically to accept the technology.

In the UK, meanwhile, contactless payments have been around for eight years, so many retailers have older infrastructure. Since most of the retailers that will accept Apple Pay when it arrives in the UK next month will simply be using standard contactless debit and credit card terminals, they will still have the GBP 20 limit.

However, the limit for contactless transactions is expected to jump to GBP 30 per transaction in September 2015.