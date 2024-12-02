Moss Bros., Klarna bring the post-purchase paying option to customers

Customers shopping online with Moss Bros. are now able to try their purchases at home before committing to buying them. Shoppers can take up to 14 days to pay, with no interest or fees, thanks to the alliance.

Moss Bros. has become the latest in a series of companies to partner with the Sweden-based bank, with The Fragrance Shop announcing a similar offering earlier in 2018.

Online returns are often encountered in the retail industry, according to Brightpearl. Recent statistics show that 40% of retailers have noticed an increase in returns over 2017, while 30% of all products ordered online are returned. Also, 52% of retailers say their profits are impacted by the process of managing those transactions.

For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.